Chiefs' Damien Williams: Just one carry in Week 1
Williams rushed just once for no gain and played just seven offensive snaps in Week 1 against the Steelers.
Williams is slated to be the No. 3 back for the Chiefs this season, but it appears that won't result in much playing time behind both Kareem Hunt and Spencer Ware. Wiliams has proven to be a capable replacement should either of the two backs suffer and injury.
