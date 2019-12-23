Chiefs' Damien Williams: Leads backfield and scores
Williams rushed 16 times for 65 yards and caught three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Bears.
LeSean McCoy was a healthy scratch for this contest, leaving Williams as the unquestioned lead back in his return from a three-game injury layoff. The 27-year-old didn't appear to be limited by the ribs that kept him on the shelf, dominating the backfield touches with 19 and averaging 4.1 yards per carry. Next week's opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, are one of the toughest teams to throw on, but can be beat on the ground (110.3 rushing yards allowed per game), making Williams a high-upside play given the matchup and his clear lead-back role.
