Chiefs' Damien Williams: Leads quiet backfield in return
Williams (knee) rushed nine times for 23 yards and caught three passes (four targets) for 15 yards in Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Colts.
Williams returned after a two-week absence due to a knee injury, immediately reclaiming his role atop the Chiefs' backfield committee. The 27-year-old didn't provide much fantasy relief for fantasy owners, but he was the only true halfback to receive carries Sunday. Kansas City is unlikely to be limited to just 22:45 of possession against the Texans on Sunday, so expect the tandem of Williams and LeSean McCoy to get more involved as the team looks to rebound from its first loss of the year.
