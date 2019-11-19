Chiefs' Damien Williams: Leaves Monday's game
Williams (rib) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Chargers.
Williams was banged up after a carry in the second quarter, and was forced to leave the game. He subsequently headed to the locker room and will look to get extra treatment ahead of the third quarter. As long as he's sidelined, the healthy running backs for the Chiefs have dwindled down to Darrel Williams and LeSean McCoy.
