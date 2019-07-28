Williams left Sunday's practice early with a hamstring issue, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The severity of this hamstring issue is unclear. Given the tricky nature of hamstring injuries, it's entirely possible that the Chiefs are being extra cautious with the running back they listed atop the depth chart going into training camp. Williams averaged 100.4 scrimmage yards and 1.7 touchdowns on 17.5 touches per game over his final six games in 2018.

