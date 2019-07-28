Chiefs' Damien Williams: Leaves practice early
Williams left Sunday's practice early with a hamstring issue, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
The severity of this hamstring issue is unclear. Given the tricky nature of hamstring injuries, it's entirely possible that the Chiefs are being extra cautious with the running back they listed atop the depth chart going into training camp. Williams averaged 100.4 scrimmage yards and 1.7 touchdowns on 17.5 touches per game over his final six games in 2018.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Locked in atop depth chart•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Named starter by OC•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: May lose red-zone touches•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: First in line for lead role•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Scores three touchdowns•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Tallies 154 yards in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Green hurt, Tate suspended, Riddick cut
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the injury for A.J. Green, as well as Golden Tate's suspension, Theo...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Pick Westbrook
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Wait for a QB
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Drafting QBs in a Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went...
-
ADP Risers and Fallers
Chances are, you aren't drafting for a few weeks. That's good, you've got time. Get a sense...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...