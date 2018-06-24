Williams (shoulder) was restricted to individual work during the Chiefs' offseason program, Pete Sweeney of 610 Sports Radio reports.

Williams is bouncing back from offseason surgery to repair a separated left shoulder that cost him the final five games of the 2017 season. There seems to be a good chance the running back will be good to go for training camp, but that notion is far from certain. When healthy, Williams will compete with Spencer Ware (knee) and Charcandrick West for depth slotting under Kareem Hunt (hamstring).

