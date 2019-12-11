Chiefs' Damien Williams: Limited to begin week
Williams (ribs) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.
Williams' ability to begin Week 15 on the practice field in some capacity bodes well for his early chances of returning to action Sunday against the Broncos. How his injured ribs respond to workouts Thursday and Friday will go a long way to determining his odds of playing this weekend, as well as how extensive his potential snap count might be while he rejoins a backfield that includes LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson and Spencer Ware.
