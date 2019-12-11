Play

Williams (ribs) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Williams' ability to practice bodes well for his chances of returning to action Sunday against the Broncos. How his ribs responded to the work that he did Wednesday should go a long way toward determining his odds of rejoining the Chiefs' backfield (which also includes LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson and Spencer Ware) this weekend.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories