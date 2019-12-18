Chiefs' Damien Williams: Listed as limited Wednesday
Williams (ribs) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Williams last saw game action Nov. 18, but the fact that he's started the current week as a practice participant -- albeit a limited one -- suggests that there's a chance he could re-join the Chiefs' backfield Sunday against the Bears.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: At practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Inactive Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Trending toward inactive status•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Tending to illness, rib injury•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Misses practice, listed as questionable•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Not at practice Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Jacobs out, Cook, Godwin in doubt
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 16, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
The changing of the guards at quarterback continues in Week 16, as some of our long-time stalwarts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 16 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the toughest decisions to make in Week 16, including...
-
Week 16 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...