Chiefs' Damien Williams: Locked in atop depth chart
Coach Andy Reid said he's asking Williams to be the "full-time starter" for the upcoming season, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports. "[Williams] has taken that challenge," Reid said. "He wants to do this thing, and he's earned the right to be that guy. And now it's a matter of production."
Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy both have made strong comments in support of Williams, shutting down any speculation about Carlos Hyde or Darwin Thompson pushing for a starting job. Including the playoffs, Williams averaged 12.8 carries, 4.7 catches, 100.4 scrimmage yards and 1.7 touchdowns on 43.3 snaps over his final six games last season. He ceded some playing time to Spencer Ware or Charcandrick West each week, but otherwise dominated high-value opportunities in the passing game and near the goal line. Reid's 20 seasons as a head coach have yielded just four instances of his team's lead back failing to reach 1,200 scrimmage yards, and in two of those cases, the back in question suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Named starter by OC•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: May lose red-zone touches•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: First in line for lead role•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Scores three touchdowns•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Tallies 154 yards in win•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Will remain starting RB•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football strategy: Target Engram
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
RBs lead way in latest PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which has three...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Jump on Jones
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, top targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Lose Lockett
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...