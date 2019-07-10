Coach Andy Reid said he's asking Williams to be the "full-time starter" for the upcoming season, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports. "[Williams] has taken that challenge," Reid said. "He wants to do this thing, and he's earned the right to be that guy. And now it's a matter of production."

Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy both have made strong comments in support of Williams, shutting down any speculation about Carlos Hyde or Darwin Thompson pushing for a starting job. Including the playoffs, Williams averaged 12.8 carries, 4.7 catches, 100.4 scrimmage yards and 1.7 touchdowns on 43.3 snaps over his final six games last season. He ceded some playing time to Spencer Ware or Charcandrick West each week, but otherwise dominated high-value opportunities in the passing game and near the goal line. Reid's 20 seasons as a head coach have yielded just four instances of his team's lead back failing to reach 1,200 scrimmage yards, and in two of those cases, the back in question suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5.