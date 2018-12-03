Chiefs' Damien Williams: Logs 19 snaps in Week 13
Williams logged 19 of a possible 71 snaps on offense in Sunday's 40-33 win over the Raiders, en route to recording five carries for 38 yards and catching two passes for seven yards.
Meanwhile, Spencer Ware started at running back for the Chiefs on Sunday and rushed for 47 yards and a TD on 14 carries. Going forward, Williams is in line to see complementary work behind Ware, but his upside is modest, with the team expected to sign Charcandrick West, who has plenty of experience in the Kansas City offense.
