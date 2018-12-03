Williams logged 19 of a possible 71 snaps on offense in Sunday's 40-33 win over the Raiders, en route to recording five carries for 38 yards and catching two passes for seven yards.

Meanwhile, Spencer Ware started at running back for the Chiefs on Sunday and rushed for 47 yards and a TD on 14 carries. Going forward, Williams is in line to see complementary work behind Ware, but his upside is modest, with the team expected to sign Charcandrick West, who has plenty of experience in the Kansas City offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11600347-jaylen-samuels-steelers-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 13 streaming options

    It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

    Week 14 Waiver Wire

    Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....

  • alshon.jpg

    Week 13 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...