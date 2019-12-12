Play

Williams (ribs) remained limited at practice Thursday.

We'll circle back on Williams' status Friday, but back-to-back practices -- albeit in a limited capacity -- give him a solid shot to rejoin the Chiefs' backfield Sunday against the Broncos. In such a scenario, he'd probably head a Week 15 committee that would also include LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson and Spencer Ware.

