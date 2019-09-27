Chiefs' Damien Williams: Logs another missed practice
Williams (knee) remained sidelined at Friday's practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
We'll have to see if he's ruled out later Friday, but if that's what happens, the Chiefs' backfield Sunday against the Lions would be led by LeSean McCoy, with Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson, in that order, next up for touches in Week 4.
