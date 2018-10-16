Chiefs' Damien Williams: Logs one carry against Patriots
Williams rushed just once for one yard during Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Williams finished the night with just three offensive snaps in total, though he did play 27 snaps on special teams. He should continue to serve mainly as a special teams contributor for the Chiefs, but things could change if injuries arise ahead of him on the depth chart.
