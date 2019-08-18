Williams got the start and drew one target on five snaps in Saturday's preseason loss to Pittsburgh.

Williams played one drive before giving way to Carlos Hyde, who took five carries for 23 yards and didn't draw any targets. Rookie sixth-round pick Darwin Thompson had another strong showing with 30 yards on four carries, working third through the rotation after the two veterans. No longer bothered by a hamstring injury, Williams is on track for the Week 1 start, but it isn't quite clear how much playing time he'll relinquish to Hyde and/or Thompson. Williams doesn't need huge snap counts to put up strong fantasy numbers in the Kansas City offense -- he averaged 100.4 scrimmage yards and 1.7 touchdowns on 43.3 snaps (65 percent) over the final six games (including playoffs) last season.