Chiefs' Damien Williams: May lose red zone touches
Williams could lose red zone touches following Saturday's signing of Carlos Hyde, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
It's fair to question whether the Chiefs believe Williams can be a true three-down back despite evidence supporting the notion throughout Week 15 and carrying into the postseason, in which the fifth-year back tallied 362 rushing yards, 210 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in five starts. Hyde's one-year deal likely won't stop the Chiefs from adding more depth at the position throughout the rest of the offseason, so while the two-year extension Williams signed in late December should be seen as a vote of confidence from the organization, it's difficult to project just what kind of timeshare the 26-year-old might face entering the 2019 regular season.
