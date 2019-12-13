Williams, who was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday with a rib injury, was under the weather Friday and missed practice as a result, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Williams' downgrade in practice participation therefore can't necessarily be attributed to a setback with his rib issue, as he was also dealing with an illness Friday. The running back is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Broncos nonetheless, and even if he does suit up this weekend, it's difficult to predict what his Week 15 workload might be, with LeSean McCoy, Spencer Ware and Darwin Thompson also in the team's backfield mix. We'll look for added clarity with regard to Williams' status no later than Sunday morning, when the likes of Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport tweet out their weekly who's in/out estimates.