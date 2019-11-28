Chiefs' Damien Williams: Misses another practice
Williams (ribs) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Williams is dealing with sore ribs and back-to-back absences cloud his status for Sunday's game against the Raiders. He'll presumably need to practice in some capacity Friday in order to have a chance to suit up this weekend. If he's out or limited against Oakland, Darrel Williams and LeSean McCoy would be in line added backfield touches in Week 13.
