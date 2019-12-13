Williams (rib) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after not practicing Friday.

Though soreness on the left side of his rib cage prevented Williams from playing in the past two games and limited his participation in practices Wednesday and Thursday, it was an illness that kept him off the field Friday, per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. The missed opportunity to upgrade his activity level in practice will result in Williams carrying a designation into the weekend, making it difficult to project if he'll be ready to go once Sunday arrives. If Williams ends up sitting out or has his workload limited, LeSean McCoy, Spencer Ware and Darwin Thompson would form a three-headed backfield committee for Kansas City.