Chiefs' Damien Williams: Misses practice
Williams (hamstring) isn't practicing Monday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was removed from Sunday's practice with an apparent hamstring injury, leaving Carlos Hyde to take over with the first-team offense. Coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy both made it clear during the offseason that they view Williams as their starting running back.
