Chiefs' Damien Williams: Missing another session
Williams (hamstring) isn't in pads for practice Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Williams will miss a second session following his early exit from Sunday's practice. A short-team absence shouldn't make much difference, considering coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy both made it clear during the offseason that they view Williams as their starting running back. Recovery from hamstring injuries is difficult to predict, so the Chiefs likely will take a cautious approach, giving Carlos Hyde most of the first-team backfield reps in the meantime.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Misses practice•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Leaves practice early•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Locked in atop depth chart•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Named starter by OC•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: May lose red-zone touches•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: First in line for lead role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Pile on Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Running back regression candidates
When you're looking at the 2018 production for running backs it's important to recognize which...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Jacobs is an RB2
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football: Top late-round targets
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...