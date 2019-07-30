Williams (hamstring) isn't in pads for practice Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Williams will miss a second session following his early exit from Sunday's practice. A short-team absence shouldn't make much difference, considering coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy both made it clear during the offseason that they view Williams as their starting running back. Recovery from hamstring injuries is difficult to predict, so the Chiefs likely will take a cautious approach, giving Carlos Hyde most of the first-team backfield reps in the meantime.

More News
Our Latest Stories