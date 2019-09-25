Play

Williams (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Williams continues to nurse the knee contusion that kept him from suiting up during the Week 3 win over the Ravens. Top backup LeSean McCoy (ankle) is still banged up but expected to suit up Sunday in Detroit, perhaps setting the stage for another committee approach to the backfield if Williams is forced to miss another contest. Along with McCoy, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson would once again benefit from increased snaps sans Damien Williams.

