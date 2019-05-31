Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said Williams is the Chiefs' starting running back, John Sleezer and Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star report. "Williams is our starter," Bieniemy said. "We expect him to excel in that role."

Bieniemy seems to be shutting down any idea of a competition with Carlos Hyde or sixth-round pick Darwin Thompson, but that doesn't mean Williams will be the only running back with a significant role in the offense. Coach Andy Reid has a well-established history of giving his lead backs sizable workloads in terms of both carries and targets, typically relying on one player to log at least 60 percent of the snaps. Williams isn't anything special in terms of running ability, but he's a good receiver and capable blocker.