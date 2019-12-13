Play

Williams (ribs) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

With that, Williams appears to be trending toward an inactive status Sunday against the Broncos. If that transpires, the Chiefs' Week 15 backfield would be headed by LeSean McCoy and Spencer Ware, with Darwin Thompson also mixing in.

