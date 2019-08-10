Williams (hamstring) won't play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bengals, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has been battling the hamstring issue since July 28 so it's no surprise to see him sit out the first preseason contest. The 27-year-old was able to return to practice and participate in individual drills this week, so he appears to be progressing towards his return. Willams' preseason workload may remain limited even once he returns to full health.

