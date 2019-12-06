Williams (ribs) wasn't spotted on the field for the early portion of Friday's practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

With Williams set to miss his third practice of the week, he looks destined to miss a second straight game Sunday in New England. Williams will receive an official designation later Friday, when the Chiefs issue their final injury report of Week 14. LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson are expected to lead the Chiefs' backfield in Williams' stead, while new acquisition Spencer Ware may also have a role in the game plan.