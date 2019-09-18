Play

Williams (knee) won't practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

While Williams will sit out practice Wednesday due to a knee contusion, fellow running back LeSean McCoy (ankle) is in line to get some work in. If Williams is unable to bounce back in time for Sunday's game against the Ravens, added Week 3 snaps would be available for Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams.

