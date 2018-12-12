Williams is likely to serve as the Chiefs' top option out of the backfield Thursday against the Chargers with Spencer Ware (hamstring) listed as doubtful for the contest, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

There's not much in the way of tough competition behind Williams on the depth chart, as undrafted rookie Darrel Williams has played six total offensive snaps all season and Charcandrick West just signed with the Chiefs less than two weeks ago. With that in mind, Williams should have a path to double-digit carries to go with involvement in the passing game if Ware sits out. That kind of workload would be enough to make just about any back a decent fantasy option, but Williams' presence on the league's best scoring offense elevates his outlook another notch. At least for the short term, Williams needs to be owned in every league where he's still sitting on the waiver wire.