Chiefs' Damien Williams: On track to lead Week 15 backfield
Williams is likely to serve as the Chiefs' top option out of the backfield Thursday against the Chargers with Spencer Ware (hamstring) listed as doubtful for the contest, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
There's not much in the way of tough competition behind Williams on the depth chart, as undrafted rookie Darrel Williams has played six total offensive snaps all season and Charcandrick West just signed with the Chiefs less than two weeks ago. With that in mind, Williams should have a path to double-digit carries to go with involvement in the passing game if Ware sits out. That kind of workload would be enough to make just about any back a decent fantasy option, but Williams' presence on the league's best scoring offense elevates his outlook another notch. At least for the short term, Williams needs to be owned in every league where he's still sitting on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Scores twice in OT win•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Logs 19 snaps Week 13•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Logs one carry against Patriots•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Barely sees field in Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Just one carry in Week 1•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Snags 53-man roster spot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Wentz and your Eagles
Carson Wentz may miss the rest of the season. Heath Cummings looks at what that means for the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...