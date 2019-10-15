Williams logged just one carry for six yards and caught one pass for a 14-yard touchdown Sunday against the Texans.

Williams fell behind LeSean McCoy in snap count Sunday, playing just 22 compared to 35 last week versus the Colts. It's not exactly an encouraging sign for future weeks, especially considering his two touches, but it seems unlikely he will only get two touches again next week versus Denver.

