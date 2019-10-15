Chiefs' Damien Williams: One carry against Texans
Williams logged just one carry for six yards and caught one pass for a 14-yard touchdown Sunday against the Texans.
Williams fell behind LeSean McCoy in snap count Sunday, playing just 22 compared to 35 last week versus the Colts. It's not exactly an encouraging sign for future weeks, especially considering his two touches, but it seems unlikely he will only get two touches again next week versus Denver.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Leads quiet backfield in return•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: In uniform Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Practices fully, listed as questionable•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Confirmed to play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Returns to full practice•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Back to practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Top Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...