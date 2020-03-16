Chiefs' Damien Williams: Option to be picked up
With the Chiefs planning to pick up Williams' contract option, the running back is slated to earn $2.3 million in 2020, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Over his past two campaigns with Kansas City, Williams combined for 161 carries for 754 yards, to go along with 53 catches for 373 yards and 13 total TDs through 27 games. The 27-year-old capped things last season by rushing 17 times for 104 yards and a TD while hauling in four passes for 29 yards and another score during the Chiefs' 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. As things stand, Williams continues to profile as the team's top backfield option, with the likes of Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and Elijah McGuire also currently in the mix.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Eclipses century mark in SB LIV win•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Scores with 89 scrimmage yards•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Three scores in divisional round•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Strikes twice in huge win•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Leads backfield and scores•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Good to go this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Titans' projections with Henry
The Titans offensive philosophy is clear with Derrick Henry back in the fold.
-
Tannehill's Titans Projections
It's not fair to expect Ryan Tannehill to do what he did in 2019 for a variety of reasons.
-
Delanie out; what's it mean for Jonnu?
With Delanie Walker out in Tennessee, Jonnu Smith could be a breakout tight end.
-
Pre-free agency PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our final PPR mock draft before free agency begins.
-
2020 Opportunity Index
The first Opportunity Index of 2020 is a helpful guide for who needs what in NFL Free Agency...