With the Chiefs planning to pick up Williams' contract option, the running back is slated to earn $2.3 million in 2020, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Over his past two campaigns with Kansas City, Williams combined for 161 carries for 754 yards, to go along with 53 catches for 373 yards and 13 total TDs through 27 games. The 27-year-old capped things last season by rushing 17 times for 104 yards and a TD while hauling in four passes for 29 yards and another score during the Chiefs' 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. As things stand, Williams continues to profile as the team's top backfield option, with the likes of Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and Elijah McGuire also currently in the mix.