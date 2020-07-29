Williams has elected to opt out of the 2020 season.
In statement, the team relayed that "as an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien's choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family. He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we're going to miss having him around this season." With Williams slated to be unavailable this season, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is now on track to serve as Kansas City's top running back.
