Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Detroit, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Williams hasn't practiced since picking up a right knee bruise Week 2. In Williams' stead, the Chiefs rolled with LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams last Sunday against the Ravens and expect to do the same thing this weekend. Behind McCoy and Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson also is on hand in the event of an injury or garbage time.