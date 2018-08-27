Chiefs' Damien Williams: Plays in third preseason game
Williams (shoulder) logged two carries for negative-three yards and caught his only target for 12 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.
Williams missed the team's prior preseason contest due to the shoulder issue, but it appears the injury was relatively minor. He remains in a decent position to hold a 53-man roster spot out of cuts, especially following the release of Charcandrick West.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Misses exhibition game•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: In uniform Friday•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Reinjures shoulder•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Exits with shoulder injury•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Gains medical clearance•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Limited in offseason workouts•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
Heath Cummings has 10 sleepers you need to target on Draft Day. Don't sleep on these possible...
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...