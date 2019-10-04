Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Colts despite practicing fully all week.

That said, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star relays that coach Andy said the running back would play this weekend, which makes sense given Williams' participation level at practice throughout the week. Assuming that's the case, Williams figures to join a Week 5 timeshare with LeSean McCoy, while Darrel Williams would be a candidate to work in a complementary/backup role.