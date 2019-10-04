Chiefs' Damien Williams: Practices fully, listed as questionable
Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Colts despite practicing fully all week.
That said, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star relays that coach Andy said the running back would play this weekend, which makes sense given Williams' participation level at practice throughout the week. Assuming that's the case, Williams figures to join a Week 5 timeshare with LeSean McCoy, while Darrel Williams would be a candidate to work in a complementary/backup role.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Confirmed to play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Returns to full practice•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Back to practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Out again Week 4•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Logs another missed practice•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Remains sidelined•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Dave Richard has the low-down on the impactful injuries that will affect your Fantasy matchups...
-
Week 5 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 5 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Updated Streamers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end, including an...