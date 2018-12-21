Chiefs' Damien Williams: Primed for another big workload
Williams is positioned for a sizable workload Sunday against the Seahawks with teammate Spencer Ware (hamstring) listed as doubtful for the contest, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Williams took full advantage of the same situation in last week's 29-28 loss to the Chargers, piling up 123 scrimmage yards and two scores on 16 touches while handling a 73 percent snap share. He'll now take aim at a defense that has allowed running backs to produce 4.6 yards per carry and 7.4 per target, though Seattle did a much better job containing opposing backfields the past three weeks (zero touchdowns, 222 rushing yards). Williams' career mark of 3.6 YPC isn't encouraging, but there's a lot to be said for handling the lead back role in an offense led by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.
