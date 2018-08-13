Williams injured a different joint in the same shoulder that required offseason surgery, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Restricted to individual drills during the offseason program, Williams received full clearance at the start of training camp and got off to a nice start in the preseason with five carries for 20 yards and two catches for 14 yards Thursday against the Texans. He was the second running back to get snaps -- behind only Kareem Hunt -- but it's worth noting that Spencer Ware (knee) didn't play. While he seems to be on track for a spot on the 53-man roster, Williams could see his fortunes change if he continues to miss time. Charcandrick West, Darrel Williams and Kerwynn Williams (head) are also battling for depth jobs.