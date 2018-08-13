Chiefs' Damien Williams: Reinjures shoulder
Williams injured a different joint in the same shoulder that required offseason surgery, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Restricted to individual drills during the offseason program, Williams received full clearance at the start of training camp and got off to a nice start in the preseason with five carries for 20 yards and two catches for 14 yards Thursday against the Texans. He was the second running back to get snaps -- behind only Kareem Hunt -- but it's worth noting that Spencer Ware (knee) didn't play. While he seems to be on track for a spot on the 53-man roster, Williams could see his fortunes change if he continues to miss time. Charcandrick West, Darrel Williams and Kerwynn Williams (head) are also battling for depth jobs.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Exits with shoulder injury•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Gains medical clearance•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Limited in offseason workouts•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Heading to KC•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Undergoes offseason shoulder surgery•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Hoping to stay in Miami•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Big questions after Week 1
Our trio of experts breaks down five key questions at the start of preseason action.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...