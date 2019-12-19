Play

Williams (rib) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Back-to-back limited practices to start the week increase the chances that Williams could return to action Sunday night against the Bears. We'll circle back on his status Friday to see if the running back heads into the weekend listed as questionable, or minus a Week 16 injury designation.

