Chiefs' Damien Williams: Remains sidelined Friday
Williams (hamstring) is not in pads for Friday's practice session, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Williams exited Sunday's session early due to the hamstring issue and has yet to return to practice. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but it's no surprise to see the Chiefs remaining cautious so early in training camp. Carlos Hyde should continue seeing additional first-team reps in his absence.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TE Tiers 3.0
You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Lockett
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...
-
What to watch for in preseason
With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.
-
RB Tiers 3.0
How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...