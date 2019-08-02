Williams (hamstring) is not in pads for Friday's practice session, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Williams exited Sunday's session early due to the hamstring issue and has yet to return to practice. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but it's no surprise to see the Chiefs remaining cautious so early in training camp. Carlos Hyde should continue seeing additional first-team reps in his absence.

