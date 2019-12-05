Play

Williams (ribs) won't practice Thursday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Given Williams' iffy status and the fact that Darrel Williams (hamstring) has landed on injured reserve, the Chiefs' top healthy backfield options as Sunday's game against the Patriots approaches are LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson and the recently-added Spencer Ware.

