Williams (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.

Meanwhile, LeSean McCoy (ankle) was limited Wednesday. Based on his full participation Wednesday, Williams looks poised to return to action this weekend against the Colts and in such a scenario he'd likely return to a time-share with McCoy (health permitting), with Darrel Williams a candidate to see touches in a complementary role.

