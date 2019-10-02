Chiefs' Damien Williams: Returns to practice Wednesday
Williams (knee) will practice in some capacity Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
The extent of Williams' participation in practice Wednesday remains undisclosed, so it's possible that he'll be considered limited. That would nonetheless be a step in the right direction, considering that until today Williams hadn't practiced since suffering a right knee bruise Week 2. Williams' status for Sunday's game against the Colts will likely come down to what he's able to do in practice Thursday and Friday, but it appears as though he's trending up.
