Chiefs' Damien Williams: Returns to team drills as starter
Williams (hamstring) got the first snap Monday in team drills, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Williams returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant but was held out of Saturday's preseason opener against Cincinnati. Coach Andy Reid expressed some concern about the running back's extended absence from training camp, noting that Carlos Hyde was taking advantage of the opportunity. A strong showing from Darwin Thompson on Saturday further contributed to the concern surrounding Williams, but a return to full participation Monday gives the veteran plenty of time to solidify his role before Week 1. Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy both made it clear during the offseason that they view Williams as their starting running back.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Ridley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Goedert
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football prep: Auction strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...