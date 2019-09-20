Play

Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

A knee contusion is to blame for Williams' imminent DNP. In his absence, LeSean McCoy (ankle) should get the bulk of the work out of the Chiefs' backfield, with Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams on hand to pick up the slack.

