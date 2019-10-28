Chiefs' Damien Williams: Scores in losing effort
Williams rushed seven times for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Green Bay.
Williams was not targeted for the first time this season, but his three-yard touchdown scamper made him the leading fantasy scorer in Kansas City's backfield. LeSean McCoy touched the ball 13 times, and the veteran continues to see a slight advantage in usage in timeshare. Neither back should be considered a plus play against a stout Minnesota front seven (sixth-ranked rushing defense), especially if Patrick Mahomes (knee) remains sidelined come Week 9.
