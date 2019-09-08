Williams ran for 26 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and added 39 yards on six catches during Sunday's 40-26 win over the Jaguars.

Shady McCoy's play will be the talk in Kansas City as the veteran picked up 93 yards in his reunion with Andy Reid, but it was Williams who led in total touches 19 to 11 and was given the ball at the goal line to punch in a 1-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. It is impossible to know whether the split in carries was due to McCoy reacclimating himself to Reid's scheme or whether Kansas City intends on using McCoy sparingly to maximize his effectiveness. Williams is still a good play, but how good will depend on how carries are split up. Next up will be a matchup against an Oakland team that will be playing on short rest.