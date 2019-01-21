Williams carried 10 times for 30 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Patriots. He also caught five of eight targets for 66 yards and two more touchdowns.

Williams managed just 3.0 yards per carry against a respectable New England front, but he was utilized often as a receiver and nearly reached 100 scrimmage yards. He enjoyed a tremendous fourth quarter, scoring on a one-yard reception, a 23-yard reception and a two-yard run to help his team climb all the way back into the game. Williams was outstanding during the postseason, piling up 154 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in two games. He signed an extension with Kansas City last month and will head into the offseason as the team's top tailback, although it remains to be seen if competition will be brought in via the draft and/or free agency.