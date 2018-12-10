Williams accounted for 14 yards and one touchdown on eight carries, adding four catches for 16 yards and a receiving score during Sunday's 27-24 win against Baltimore.

It was a fulfilling Sunday for Williams, who notched his first multi-touchdown game since Week 8 of the 2016 season as Kansas City picked up an overtime victory over Baltimore to remain in control of the AFC's No. 1 seed. Starting running back Spencer Ware (hamstring/shoulder) was banged around as the game wore on, forcing the Chiefs to lean on Williams more in the second half (7:6 carries split in favor of Ware in the second half, compared to a 8:2 ratio in the opening half). Ware's status merits attention entering Week 15, especially as Kansas City prepares for a crucial Thursday Night showdown against the 10-3 Chargers. Lingering injuries and a quick turnaround time have potential to limit Ware's workload at the very least, opening up flex consideration for Williams against the Chargers' top 12 rush defense (104 yards allowed per game).