Chiefs' Damien Williams: Scores with 89 scrimmage yards
Williams carried 17 times for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Titans. He also caught five passes for an additional 44 yards in the 35-24 win.
Williams struggled on the ground as he finished averaging just 2.6 yards per carry. He salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a three-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and rounded out his performance with an excellent showing as a receiver. Williams has totaled 157 scrimmage yards in two postseason performances, but he's scored four touchdowns and should be a focal point of the offense in the Super Bowl against either the 49ers or the Packers.
