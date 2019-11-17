Chiefs' Damien Williams: Seemingly on track to play Monday
Williams (personal) rejoined the Chiefs in Mexico City and is expected to play Monday against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After being excused from practice Friday to tend to a family matter, Williams was tagged with a questionable designation Saturday, implying some uncertainty about his ability to make the trip to Mexico. Rapoport's latest report suggests that Williams has at least temporarily taken care of the family matter, so the expectation is that he'll be ready to lead the Kansas City backfield. It's welcome a development for Williams' fantasy managers, who likely won't have to sweat out his status leading up to Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
